"I don't even know if she'd do it" - WWE veteran wants Gail Kim to enter the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has named Gail Kim as one of the surprise entrants he would like to see in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

The former WWE Women's Champion had two stints with WWE, with the second one coming to an end in 2011. She's currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling in an executive role.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that he'd like to see Gail Kim in the Women's Rumble match, despite her past issues with WWE.

"I would love to see, bro, because I am playing favorites again, and I'll be honest with you, bro," said Russo. "There was really some bad blood on her part. I don't even know if she would accept, but it's again, it's the flowers as you say, bro, the flowers. Give these greats their just due. I would love to see Gail Kim get a spot in the Royal Rumble. I don't even know if she'd do it. I know she had very bad experiences there but she was one of the greats."

Vince Russo says he'd also like to see Madusa and Victoria in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match

This year's Women's Rumble match will be filled with returning superstars. Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Lita and many more will be making their WWE returns during the bout.

Vince Russo mentioned that he'd loved to see WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze AKA Madusa in the Rumble. The former 24/7 Champion has not competed in the bout since it was introduced in 2018.

Russo also stated that he believes Victoria will be a surprise entrant in the 30-woman over-the-top-rope match. Only one of these women will emerge victorious, with the winner earning a championship match at WrestleMania 38.

