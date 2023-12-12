WWE veteran wants Gunther to attack RAW tag team after rare loss on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE aired the latest episode of RAW from Cleveland, Ohio. On the show, we saw many great matches, and we even got to see the Intercontinental Champion Gunther in action. He teamed up with the rest of Imperium to face DIY and The Miz. Gunther faced a rare loss in the tag team bout, and former RAW head writer Vince Russo now wants him to attack his own stable mates.

The Ring General is currently in the midst of a record-breaking Intercontinental Championship reign. He has been champion for over 500 days now and aims to continue his dominant run in the company. The other members of Imperium haven’t had the same luck as they lost to DIY recently. Kaiser and Vinci have also had tension between them owing to their losses.

Expand Tweet

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo thinks it makes sense for the champion to attack his friends after the loss on Monday, considering he hasn’t lost a singles match by pinfall or submission in a long time. You can read his comments below.

“If he loses when they (Kaiser and Vinci) are with him and he’s responsible then why doesn’t he lay them out. They know they are get a beating if they get a loss, they know they’re gonna get a beating.” [43:17 - 43:32]

WWE has hinted at this in the past, and with another loss, it won’t be a surprise if The Ring General’s patience with his old friends runs out after the rare loss. It’ll be interesting to see if the company is ready to pull the trigger for the end of the heel faction.

What did you think of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments below.

Please give credit to Legion of RAW if you use any quotes from the article along with transcription credit to Sportskeeda.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.