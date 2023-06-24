WWE Veteran wants to see the inside of an actual Uso penitentiary, pitches huge stipulation match (Exclusive)

Fresh off their exit from The Bloodline, Jey and Jimmy Uso cut a promo on WWE SmackDown, where they dropped their trademark "penitentiary" line. Dutch Mantell reacted to the segment and was curious to know what the insides of Usos' fictional jail really looked like.

Since undergoing a character change several years ago, The Usos have welcomed several superstars to their penitentiary while accumulating an enviable number of tag team title reigns.

The Samoan duo looks more ruthless whenever they mention their kayfabe prison. Dutch Mantell, however, wants WWE to capitalize on the popular catchphrase and unveil a real-life Uso penitentiary.

Given WWE's high production value, the company can actually construct such a structure, with Mantell adding that they can even book a "penitentiary match," which could also be cinematically shot. The former manager opened up on the fascinating idea on Smack Talk:

''I thought it was good. I do like the Uso penitentiary line. I liked that. So, I would like to know what the inside actually looks like. Yeah, I want to see it. That's kind of out of the realm of WWE stuff when you have a penitentiary, because I've never heard anything like that. Now they can have a penitentiary match. My head opens up a lot of stuff. I want to see what the inside of that penitentiary looks like." [From 10:05 to 10:50]

What did The Usos say during their promo on WWE SmackDown?

Fans are enthralled by The Bloodline Civil War as The Usos are slated to finally battle Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank.

Jimmy and Jey appeared on the blue brand this week, and both got ample time on the microphone to explain their ongoing family drama. The Usos spoke about the lack of respect from Roman Reigns, adding that Paul Heyman was a big snake who couldn't be trusted.

They called themselves the best tag team in pro wrestling before warning Solo and Roman that they were prepared to take down their former Bloodline stablemates.

Jey and Jimmy ended their promo by welcoming The Tribal Chief and his Enforcer to "The Uso Penitentiary." The entire segment was well-received by the live audience.

