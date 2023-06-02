WWE veteran weighs in on former champion attacking Cameron Grimes after his match on SmackDown

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette commented on Baron Corbin attacking Cameron Grimes on WWE SmackDown last week.

The former NXT North American Champion was drafted to the blue brand as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. He competed in his first televised match on the May 12 episode of SmackDown against Baron Corbin and won the match in mere seconds after performing his finisher.

Last week, Grimes defeated Ashante Adonis of Hit Row in a singles match and was ambushed from behind by Corbin on the ramp.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran shared his thoughts on Cameron Grimes' booking in the company so far and what transpired between him and Baron Corbin on SmackDown.

"It was Ashante against Cameron Grimes and Cameron won again with the cave-in 1-2-3. And then Baron von Corbin laid him out with one shot from behind, it was almost a good segment because it got Cameron over, it just a good win for him over this other stooge. But they couldn't let him get out of there without the most non-over former main event guy in the history of wrestling laying him out," said Cornette. [0:43-1:09]

Jim Cornette on Cameron Grimes' presentation on WWE SmackDown

Before arriving on the blue brand, Grimes competed in NXT for quite some time. He had a unique character and was known for his "To the moon!" catchphrase. He's currently a babyface on SmackDown.

On the same episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette commented on how Cameron Grimes has been portrayed on the main roster so far and revealed what got him into the character when he was still in NXT.

"The reason why that he got our interest in NXT was because A, he was a heel. B, he was full-fledged, he had all the body hair and the long beard and he looked like the illegitimate nephew of Outlaw Billy Black or whatever. And he was fun because he has personality and he can talk and he's got a weird - he's got a different style of working but it fits him and he can do s**t right, and we liked him. And then they slowly switched him babyface and made him more and more silly and over the top." [1:38-2:15]

Cameron Grimes had a successful run in NXT, as he's a former Million Dollar Champion and NXT North American Champion. It'll be interesting to see what he does next on SmackDown.

