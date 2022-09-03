WWE Veteran does not wish to see Braun Strowman back in the company (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell revealed why he isn't too hyped about Braun Strowman's rumored WWE return on this week's Smack Talk.

Reports state that the Monster Among Men is scheduled to appear on the next episode of RAW. However, Dutch Mantell explained that getting a big guy back like Strowman could pose problems for WWE's creative team.

The former manager noted how physically imposing stars were viewed by the audience and felt it was difficult to keep them relevant on TV for a more extended period.

"To me personally? Not really, because I've never really been a fan of just the big guys, the big strong guys because you have to watch a big strong guy because if he makes a showing or two and he is not overpowering, or I mean, just overwhelming, he loses something," said Dutch Mantell. [7:04 - 7:26]

You can watch the entire video below:

Mantell highlighted that very few superstars on the entire WWE roster can match Strowman's size. He even believed the promotion might find it challenging to get some heat on Braun, as he added below:

"Even though people know what the game is, I think, how would you really get heat on this guy? It can be done, but it takes; you just can't go out there and hit him in the head with a 2x4; he will pull it out of his head and eat it." [8:00 - 8:20]

This guy's selling wasn't really believable: Dutch Mantell on Braun Strowman's work in WWE

Selling an opponent's move is one of the most important aspects of being a convincing professional wrestler, and Dutch Mantell honestly felt Braun Strowman was lacking in that particular department.

The veteran provided The Undertaker and Kane's examples and said Strowman's selling was noticeably different from the WWE Hall of Famers.

Despite being a powerhouse, Mantell stated that Braun Strowman also needed to perfect the art of selling as it is a crucial part of in-ring storytelling.

"Anybody that you're going to beat up, if you're a heel, they've got to sell, and this guy's selling wasn't really, really believable because he was so much bigger than most of the guys he was going against," continued the wrestling legend. "His sell would be a lot different from, let's say, an Undertaker's sell or Kane's sell, and those were big guys too. I think, with those big guys, you have to watch them lose steam more than you have to watch anybody else. People watch these guys, I mean the little things they may sell, and they go, 'Ah, I don't know.'" [7:27 - 7:59]

Do you think Triple H is doing the right thing by re-signing Braun Strowman? Let us know your reactions in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

