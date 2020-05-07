Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has never shied away from recognizing those who put their lives in danger to help others. WWE has, for years, given respect to US troops, as well as paid tribute to African-American pioneers in both national and pro wrestling history during Black History Month.

Today, Vince McMahon paid a special "thank you" to the medical workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world with the following Tweet.

Vince McMahon thanks the frontline medical workers

To all the tireless and indomitable frontline medical workers, THANK YOU. #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/q8vhQ5aTof — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 6, 2020

WWE did more than just have their boss's Twitter account repost a video. Said video also included appearances by John Cena, Triple H, and NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

The video - which was also posted by WWE's own official Twitter account - is part of The Real Heroes project (aka #TheRealHeroes), in which professional athletes (including WWE stars and sports competitors) dedicate their gear and uniforms to a particular healthcare professional working to "flatten the curve" of this virus.

Stephanie McMahon, the Chief Brand Officer of WWE, announced the company's involvement in the project a couple of days ago.

Vince McMahon and his company has been on the receiving end of criticism following the release of over 30 employees as a cost-cutting measure due to the restriction brought about by the pandemic. WWE is still filming shows, albeit without an audience, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. WWE's Money In The Bank PPV will take place at the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT this Sunday.

It's going to be the most UNIQUE #MITB Ladder Match of all time!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zws3Uxa6Rx — WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2020

