Watch: WWE visits the Nightmare Factory in preparation for Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes gave a glimpse into his workout and training facility prior to his match against Seth Rollins on Sunday.

Before his shocking return to WrestleMania 38, The American Nightmare was notably signed under All Elite Wrestling. During his time, he became the former Executive Vice President and inaugural champion. He also established their training facility, Nightmare Factory.

Rhodes then gave fans a small look as to what the world-class facility looked like, and narrated a workout that would prepare him for the match. Check out the video below:

According to their website, the WWE Superstar is joined by pro-wrestlers QT Marshall and Glacier as coaches with Carolyn Cuellari as the nutritionist. Some of their notable students were Marty the Moth and AEW's rising star, Hook.

Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins' rivalry will conclude inside Hell in a Cell

Ever since the two clashed at WrestleMania 38, with Rhodes getting the victory, their rivalry only burned further than they had to be contained inside a cell.

Much to Rollins' dismay, his opponent also got the victory during their rematch at WrestleMania Backlash. The win, though, was controversial after Rhodes grabbed his rival's tights to secure a pin.

Weeks leading up to the premium live event, the two continued to clash heads during their matches and segments on Monday Night RAW. In one instance, The Visionary interrupted his match with Theory for the United States Championship.

On tonight's episode, the two had to be separated after a brawl was ensured during a segment. In the promo, Cody Rhodes promised that he would hurt his opponent badly. Rollins then replied by referencing an AEW moment where Rhodes destroyed a Triple H-inspired-looking throne with a sledgehammer.

Their fight started when Rollins refused to enter the ring with his opponent, causing the fight to start outside the ring in the audience. To end the segment, the two had to be separated by multiple WWE officials.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens when the two stars finally collide in Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far