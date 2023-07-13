WWE waiting for the right time to turn Cody Rhodes heel, according to wrestling legend

Wrestling legend Konnan recently spoke about Cody Rhodes' character in WWE and an eventual heel turn set for him in the future.

Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company back in 2022 after a six-year hiatus. The American Nightmare picked up a trilogy of victories over Seth Rollins and then took some time off due to a torn pec. Once he returned, the 38-year-old star won the Royal Rumble and challenged Roman Reigns at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Throughout the run, Cody has remained a top babyface for the company, getting overwhelmingly positive reactions from the crowd.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan mentioned that it was still not time for Cody Rhodes to make a heel turn. He claimed that the second-generation star was getting cheers against Brock Lesnar and that WWE would want to keep the momentum going on for some time. He did acknowledge that there could come a time when the creative team feels Cody could do better as a heel and then turn him.

"Bro, he just got there. They're not gonna turn him right now. He's mega over. They're gonna ride this till it's time to turn him heel and it ain't time. Something that you brought up, it's hard to get cheered against Brock, and he's doing it. He always has good matches, good promos and he's part of a wrestling family that's very beloved." [From 2:46 - 3:08]

Konnan feels Cody Rhodes' current gimmick is cheesy

During the same discussion, Konnan also mentioned that Cody Rhodes needed to overhaul his character slightly. He suggested that The American Nightmare looked very cheesy as he made his way to the ring, putting on smiles and stopping to interact with children in the crowd.

"He does look super cheesy. He looks disingenuous to me. He looks like a used car salesman meets a TV evangelist meets a politician kinda with the fake smile, with the really white teeth, with the suit, hair is always perfectly quaffed, going over there playing with the children, giving everybody a high five. It is kinda cheesy." [From 3:09 - 3:33]

Rhodes is in the midst of a reignited feud with his rival Brock Lesnar. The rivalry was dormant for a few months as Brock was off TV. However, The Beast returned a couple of weeks ago, and the two have been at each other's throats since.

