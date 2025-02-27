Hulk Hogan is widely regarded as one of the most important names in the world of WWE and wrestling, even if he may not be the most beloved one right now. A Hall of Famer has pointed out an issue with this and talked about what WWE did.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, talking to Mac Davis and Bill Apter, WWE veteran Teddy Long pointed out what he really thought about John Cena. He also revealed that the company had been trying to recreate Hulk Hogan through him.

Although many view John Cena as one of the greatest of all time, Long does not share that opinion.

“John Cena great guy. Nice guy and in conversations. But in my opinion, I don’t think he’s the greatest of all time.” (6:33 – 6:41)

The former WWE General Manager talked about how the company had tried to make Cena the next Hogan and pushed him down people's throats. He said that without that push, The Cenation Leader would not be seen at the level he is today.

“They were trying to make him the next Hulk Hogan. That’s my opinion, alright? Because, Hogan was gone, and they needed another Franchise player. I thought that Cena was picked for that position. So they just pushed him and pushed him down people’s throats. That’s what I mean about I just don’t think he’s not the greatest of all time. They did that, he didn’t. His work has certainly improved, he does great stuff in the ring, he does great interviews and all, that but greatest of all time, I can’t see it. (6:56 - 7:28)

Thus, while he respects Cena, he feels the star does not deserve that moniker.

