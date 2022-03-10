Further details on WWE's desired date for Cody Rhodes to make his return

It has been reported that WWE is still determined to have former AEW wrestler Cody Rhodes to make his WWE return before WrestleMania.

Rhodes recently announced that he would not sign a new deal with AEW, leading to shocking reports that Cody is now returning to WWE. The news came as a surprise to many as The American Nightmare has made many negative comments about WWE in recent years.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, it is believed that WWE still wants him to perform at WrestleMania, with Cody possibly making his RAW return in Jacksonville. WWE would be smart to have Rhodes return on March 14 as the Florida town has become the spiritual home of AEW in recent years.

“So here’s the situation. Obviously WWE wants him for WrestleMania, time is running out I think we have 3 weeks until WrestleMania. So I know there’s Raw in Monday in Jacksonville, if he’s going to be at WrestleMania it would make sense to debut in Jacksonville if they have a deal which we don’t know about." H/T WrestleTalk

Meltzer went on to say that fans will have to wait and see when and how Cody makes his return to WWE.

“If he’s not there I would assume the deal is not closed, because that’s the date they wanted him for. So, as far as we know he had stuff set up for WM and it was off the boards a couple of days ago, talks are still going and I guess we’ll find out.”H/T WrestleTalk

Justin LaBar @JustinLaBar Said it last night on post #WWERaw podcast on @WrestlingIncCom ...next Monday night they're in Jacksonville. I can totally see them having Cody make his WWE return there. We know Owens path to Mania...Rollins still needs one. Said it last night on post #WWERaw podcast on @WrestlingIncCom...next Monday night they're in Jacksonville. I can totally see them having Cody make his WWE return there. We know Owens path to Mania...Rollins still needs one.

Given the sentimental value that Cody Rhodes has had towards Jacksonville over the past few years, there would be no better place for The American Nightmare to return.

Cody Rhodes' rumored WrestleMania opponent is Seth Rollins

With just under 4 weeks to go until WrestleMania, WWE will have to act quick in order to build a strong enough story and opponent for Cody Rhodes to face at WrestleMania.

Marc Middleton from Wrestling Headlines has stated that WWE has been considering the idea of having Seth Rollins face off against The American Nightmare on the grandest stage of them all.

"It was also noted that there has been plenty of chatter and pitches regarding Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, but nothing is official." H/T Wrestling Headlines

After Seth Rollins failed to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles this past Monday, his road to WrestleMania is no longer clear. Therefore, a match against a returning Cody Rhodes could be on the cards for the former WWE Universal Champion.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Pratik Singh