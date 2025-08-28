WWE wants to get an early jump on WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas (Exclusive)

WWE WrestleMania 42 will take place in Las Vegas, and the company aims to get an early jump on ticket sales for the upcoming event.WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas was a massive success, as the two-night spectacle did wonders for the promotion. Since new records were set, the company decided to rerun the event for a second time in Vegas, rather than hosting it in New Orleans in 2026, as previously announced.While New Orleans will get Money in the Bank 2026 and the chance to host a future WrestleMania, WWE plans on getting an early jump on WrestleMania 42. On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that the tickets for the go-home episodes of RAW and SmackDown before The Show of Shows next year will open sometime from the end of October to the second week of November 2025.While this doesn't include the Hall of Fame ceremony and other activities over the weekend, the company intends to get an early jump on the ticket sales for both shows before the event in Las Vegas. Moreover, the promotion aims to replicate last year's success and learn from their past mistake of releasing the tickets late. It'll be interesting to see if they can break this year's record when they host the event in 2026.Why did WWE cancel WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans?In February 2025, The Rock appeared on an episode of WWE SmackDown and announced WrestleMania's return to New Orleans in 2026. The news surprised many, and fans were excited for the event to return at a familiar location following WrestleMania 34.However, the plan got cancelled in the following months, and Triple H issued a statement revealing WrestleMania 42 will take place in Las Vegas, and that New Orleans will get Money in the Bank 2026 in the middle of the year. While it didn't make sense at the time, there was a potential reason.According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the company made a lot of money from the event in Las Vegas, and the same amount of revenue was hard to replicate in New Orleans. This was one of the reasons behind WrestleMania 42 getting a change in venue despite being announced a year in advance.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.