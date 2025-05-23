Major update on WWE WrestleMania's long-term future - Reports

WWE's WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year, and some massive changes have transpired over the past 24 hours. According to a new report, there's an update on the event's long-term future.

Earlier this year, WrestleMania 41 took place in Las Vegas, and it broke several records for the Stamford-based promotion and the event's success might have led to further appearances and premium live events in Vegas.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), WrestleMania 42 could take place in Las Vegas. The report stated that WWE's decision to cancel WrestleMania in New Orleans was due to the fact that the company made a lot of money from all sources in Las Vegas, which New Orleans couldn't come close to.

Trending

Moreover, key TKO executives live in Las Vegas, and Nick Khan grew up in Vegas. The reported long-term plan for WrestleMania is to take place in Las Vegas frequently. Elsewhere, the city wants to have a major sporting event every year, and WWE's WrestleMania fits the bracket along with the Super Bowl, the Final Four, and College Football.

Backstage reaction to WWE WrestleMania 42 location change - Reports

Earlier this year, The Rock appeared on WWE SmackDown and revealed the location for WrestleMania 42. The event was set to take place in New Orleans, but it has recently been canceled. While reports claim that Las Vegas would be the ideal location for the event, many couldn't believe it.

According to Fightful Select, people working in the Stamford-based promotion were shocked upon hearing the change. Moreover, many wondered about the future of the event, as last year the company announced the venue for WrestleMania 41 in May 2024, and this year that's not the case, as there are still rumors running regarding the location for WrestleMania 42.

Expand Tweet

With Las Vegas in the running for future WrestleManias, it'll be interesting to see when The Showcase of the Immortals will take place in a different city or internationally following the recent fiasco.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More