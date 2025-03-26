WWE wants to sign one of the hottest free agents (Exclusive)

WWE is no stranger to bringing free agents to the fold. Jordynne Grace recently made headlines when she jumped ship from TNA to WWE NXT. Speaking of TNA, it seems another former talent has got the sports entertainment juggernaut's attention.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes revealed there was interest from the Stamford-based promotion in signing former MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone to a contract.

"I know there's interest with Alex Hammerstone. I don't know if he's looking for a WWE contract, if he's going to spend some time on the indies or whatnot, but I know there's interest from WWE in Alex Hammerstone." [From 10:39 onwards]

Earlier on the show, WrestleVotes said the creative team under Triple H was interested in bringing back Miro. The former TNT Champion recently parted ways with AEW where he had (arguably) an underwhelming run.

"I'd expect Miro before the end of the year. I know there's interest there. I don't know if he's ready to sign right now. Maybe, more of a summer or fall type of thing." [From 10:27 onwards]

Alex Hammerstone had a brief run in NXT where he squared off against Oba Femi. Hammerstone would later secure a win over Tony D'Angelo via count-out. It remains to be seen if Hammerstone ends up signing with the promotion in 2025.

