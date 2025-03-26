  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE wants to sign one of the hottest free agents (Exclusive)

WWE wants to sign one of the hottest free agents (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Mar 26, 2025 07:00 GMT
WWE is interested in signing a top free agent (Images via WWE.com and Alex Hammerstone Instagram)
WWE is interested in signing a top free agent (Images via WWE.com and star's Instagram)

WWE is no stranger to bringing free agents to the fold. Jordynne Grace recently made headlines when she jumped ship from TNA to WWE NXT. Speaking of TNA, it seems another former talent has got the sports entertainment juggernaut's attention.

Ad

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes revealed there was interest from the Stamford-based promotion in signing former MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone to a contract.

"I know there's interest with Alex Hammerstone. I don't know if he's looking for a WWE contract, if he's going to spend some time on the indies or whatnot, but I know there's interest from WWE in Alex Hammerstone." [From 10:39 onwards]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Earlier on the show, WrestleVotes said the creative team under Triple H was interested in bringing back Miro. The former TNT Champion recently parted ways with AEW where he had (arguably) an underwhelming run.

"I'd expect Miro before the end of the year. I know there's interest there. I don't know if he's ready to sign right now. Maybe, more of a summer or fall type of thing." [From 10:27 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Alex Hammerstone had a brief run in NXT where he squared off against Oba Femi. Hammerstone would later secure a win over Tony D'Angelo via count-out. It remains to be seen if Hammerstone ends up signing with the promotion in 2025.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी