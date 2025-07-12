WWE wasted Jelly Roll with zero build on SmackDown, claims veteran - "They have their hands full" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo feels WWE rushed to put Jelly Roll on TV. The music sensation was on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Jelly Roll showed up on the blue brand and performed his hit single "Liar." The four-time Grammy-nominated singer was later interrupted by Logan Paul. Randy Orton also rushed out to stop Logan but was attacked by Drew McIntyre, leading to all-out chaos.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo claimed that the WWE creative was having a tough time with all the shows lined up.

"Here's the issue. They are churning out so much content, it's impossible for them to put on a good show. They have their hands full. They literally have their hands full trying to fulfill their contractual obligations for all these programs."

The ex-WWE writer pointed out that the whole angle with Jelly Roll needed better planning. He noted that WWE creative was building towards a huge blowoff at SummerSlam, but didn't have enough time to build up the angle because they needed to put on one show after the other.

"You don't bring in a big star like Jelly Roll a day before you're going to do something. That's an angle. Okay, we know we have Jelly Roll. This is when we're going to start them. We're going to blow it off at SummerSlam. You've got to plan that out. Week one, week two, you've got to tell a whole story with that. They don't have time to do that. So, Jelly Roll shows up on Friday. Oh, I'm going to be there tomorrow night to watch it back. First of all, that's not promoting it very well. That's not advertising it very well. Because if people didn't watch this show, we don't know Jelly Roll's on tomorrow night." [From 6:03 onwards]

Jelly Roll got physically involved this week after Logan Paul tried to attack Orton and make a name for himself. The musician saved Randy and pulled Paul apart, dragging him by the hair.

