WWE welcomes fans back with a big match on SmackDown featuring Roman Reigns and Edge

The opening match of WWE SmackDown this week was a historical one. After a year and a half, the crowd finally returned for live shows tonight.

The first WWE match post ThunderDome Era witnessed Roman Reigns and The Usos lock horns with Edge, Rey, and Dominik Mysterio in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

The recent history between the two teams accounted for an epic match on WWE SmackDown. All six superstars took turns to put forth a dominant display. Reigns worked well alongside The Usos, and we got a glimpse of their in-ring dominance as a group.

It was a well-balanced bout that played to each superstar's strengths. Jey Uso eventually managed to pin Rey Mysterio to pick up a big win amidst thunderous applause in Houston, Texas. Following the match, The Usos started attacking the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The Rated-R Superstar eventually managed to turn things in his favor with the help of devastating chair shots. He was upstaged for a brief moment when Reigns hit a Superman Punch on Edge.

He then broke off a piece from the chair but before he could use it, Edge hit back with a thunderous Spear. The Rated-R Superstar then made Reigns tap out to his Submission move, much to happiness of the crowd.

Despite losing the match, Edge managed to send a strong message to Roman Reigns ahead of their upcoming title bout.

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Edge on WWE SmackDown

Edge made a surprise return on WWE SmackDown last month and went straight after Roman Reigns. He challenged the Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Unlike their previous feud, Edge has managed to outsmart Reigns on multiple occasions this time. He looks more dominant and has not shied away from laying ruthless attacks on Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown.

Last week, Rey and Dominik Mysterio aided Edge against the heel trio mentioned above, ultimately leading to their match tonight. Reigns had previously brutalized the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, and they wanted their revenge as well.

Reigns will look to put his Universal Championship on the line at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Additionally, it was confirmed on WWE SmackDown that The Usos would challenge Rey and Dominik Mysterio for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

