WWE welcomes in a new era following major title change

WWE welcomed in a new era following a major title change at Wrestlepalooza. The PLE aired live this past Saturday night from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.Stephanie Vaquer emerged victorious in a Battle Royal at Evolution to become the number one contender for the Women's World Championship. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution to capture the title, but recently had to relinquish it due to her pregnancy.Vaquer squared off against IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza, and the two stars had a great match. In the end, Vaquer was able to emerge victorious to become the new Women's World Champion.The promotion took to social media ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW and noted that the company was now in a new era with the 32-year-old as champion.&quot;Welcome to the era of La Primera. 😈&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLa Primera is a former NXT Women's Champion but had never captured gold on the main roster before her impressive victory over IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza.Triple H reveals Stephanie Vaquer was sick on the road to WWE WrestlepaloozaWWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H shared an interesting update about Stephanie Vaquer over the weekend.Speaking on the Wrestlepalooza post-show, The King of Kings shared that Vaquer was sick during the build to the title match. The Game revealed that she missed television appearances ahead of Wrestlepalooza due to illness, which impacted the build-up to the match at the PLE.&quot;I’ll let everybody in on a behind-the-scenes secret with Stephanie [Vaquer]. In the last few weeks, Stephanie has been very sick. I don’t know all the details of what the flu-type thing going on, but she was very sick. It was why she missed TV and it was why there was an odd build to it. She was able to feel well enough and get cleared medically to compete tonight,&quot; he said. Deals N More @DealsAndMore5LINK@Steph_Vaquer Congrats Stephanie VaquerStephanie Vaquer joined the main roster earlier this year and has already become a star on RAW. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for her in the weeks ahead after she won the Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza.