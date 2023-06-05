WWE went in the "wrong direction" with Otis after failed MITB run, according to legend (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on how WWE went wrong with Otis' booking following his failed Money in the Bank cash-in back in 2020.

The 31-year-old was fresh off a memorable storyline with Mandy Rose when he was inserted in the Men's MITB match. Though none had expected him to win, WWE pulled off a swerve and had Otis unhook the briefcase. However, this, unfortunately, didn't result in anything concrete as he soon got into a feud with The Miz and lost his contract to him in a match at Hell in a Cell 2020.

Otis is one of the most entertaining parts of RAW's programming, alongside Chad Gable. However, one can only imagine how big a star he could have been if he had successfully cashed in his MITB contract. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter mentioned how WWE fumbled with Otis' booking in 2020.

The veteran journalist wants the former RAW Tag Team Champion to become the warm and lovable figure he was until a few years back.

"Since that whole Money in the Bank thing, I always thought they went the wrong direction with Otis. When he does the worm thing, the fans want to love this guy. And recently, they got the chance to see him in the four-way showcase, and he was back without the whole model gimmick, although the gorgeous blonde (Maxxine Dupri), I would welcome putting me in the modeling thing, and there's gotta be something going on with that down the road. I just want Otis to be that lovable creature. Fans want to adore him and love him," said Bill Apter. [0:30 - 1:16]

WWE Superstars Chad Gable and Otis share a close bond outside of the ring as well.

One of the biggest reasons behind Gable and Otis' natural chemistry as a tag team is that they are also very good friends outside of the ring. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling back in April, Chad Gable revealed how he and Otis go a long way back when they first met in 2008-2009 and instantly bonded.

"Beyond just being a tag team, we're best friends. We've known each other since 2009, [200]8, somewhere in there, so not just working together but growing together and finding each other in this business after going through amateur wrestling, Olympic-style wrestling, open training centers, and things like that, has been the most rewarding and fruitful part of it for me," said Chad Gable.

Otis and Chad Gable were in action on last week's episode of WWE RAW, where they lost to Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

