WWE will have big issues when The Rock leaves, says veteran (Exclusive)

The Rock shocked the WWE Universe at Elimination Chamber. The Final Boss confronted Cody Rhodes and John Cena in Toronto. His arrival led to the Cenation Leader turning heel on the American Nightmare.

Ad

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo discussed The Rock's WWE appearances, claiming the company might have a problem as soon as Rock goes back to Hollywood.

"I'm telling you, man, they're up you know what creek without a paddle when Rock goes back to Hollywood, man. Because they're going to slide right back into that spot and Netflix is going to be all over them all over again." [28:06 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Dr. Chris Featherstone chimed in by saying WWE apparently wanted to appease their new partnership with Netflix by not having Dwayne make a SmackDown appearance.

"Rock's not even scheduled for next week, you know what I mean? He's not even being advertised for next week as far as Raw is concerned. And it's like you don't want to make him a Smackdown exclusive because Netflix is the one that you're really trying to appease right now with the new partnership." [28:21 onwards]

Ad

The Rock got called out by CM Punk on the RAW after Elimination Chamber. The Straight Edge Superstar referenced his old feud with The Final Boss before calling him a "bald fraud" with a mid-life crisis.

CM Punk's promo also received a reaction from Triple H. It remains to be seen how WWE's Chief Content Officer will book Punk's Road to WrestleMania after the Voice of the Voiceless failed to win the Elimination Chamber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.