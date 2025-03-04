  • home icon
  • WWE will have big issues when The Rock leaves, says veteran (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Mar 04, 2025 08:36 GMT
The Rock (left); Travis Scott (right) - Image via WWE.com
The Rock (left); Travis Scott (right) [Image via WWE.com]

The Rock shocked the WWE Universe at Elimination Chamber. The Final Boss confronted Cody Rhodes and John Cena in Toronto. His arrival led to the Cenation Leader turning heel on the American Nightmare.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo discussed The Rock's WWE appearances, claiming the company might have a problem as soon as Rock goes back to Hollywood.

"I'm telling you, man, they're up you know what creek without a paddle when Rock goes back to Hollywood, man. Because they're going to slide right back into that spot and Netflix is going to be all over them all over again." [28:06 onwards]
also-read-trending Trending

Dr. Chris Featherstone chimed in by saying WWE apparently wanted to appease their new partnership with Netflix by not having Dwayne make a SmackDown appearance.

"Rock's not even scheduled for next week, you know what I mean? He's not even being advertised for next week as far as Raw is concerned. And it's like you don't want to make him a Smackdown exclusive because Netflix is the one that you're really trying to appease right now with the new partnership." [28:21 onwards]
The Rock got called out by CM Punk on the RAW after Elimination Chamber. The Straight Edge Superstar referenced his old feud with The Final Boss before calling him a "bald fraud" with a mid-life crisis.

youtube-cover

CM Punk's promo also received a reaction from Triple H. It remains to be seen how WWE's Chief Content Officer will book Punk's Road to WrestleMania after the Voice of the Voiceless failed to win the Elimination Chamber.

