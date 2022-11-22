WWE will bring WrestleMania to Nashville under one condition - Reports

WWE may host WrestleMania 43 in Nashville, but only if a new stadium is built.

The company hosted its SummerSlam event this year at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. SummerSlam was a successful premium live event that saw Roman Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in the main event. Hometown hero Bianca Belair picked up a big victory over Becky Lynch and avenged her quick loss to Big Time Becks at SummerSlam 2021.

According to a report by Mike Organ at The Tennessean, WrestleMania may be coming to Nashville in 2027. However, it will only happen if the proposed enclosed stadium is built within the next five years.

Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., reportedly met with the Metro Council and said that a deal is in place with WWE to host the event if the $2.1 billion stadium is constructed in time.

"(WrestleMania) is a weeklong event potentially worth upwards of $200 million and is broadcast in 57 countries," Spyridon told the Council. "This is just the beginning of what our city can do if the stadium deal is approved. Deep appreciation to WWE, the Titans and the state for getting this done."

WWE Superstar Sheamus serves as Honorary Starter for NASCAR race in Nashville

WWE Superstar Sheamus was the "Honorary Starter" for a NASCAR race ahead SummerSlam weekend in Nashville.

The Celtic Warrior spoke with NBC Sports ahead of the race and said he believes there is a huge crossover between wrestling and NASCAR fans. He also joked that NASCAR drivers should know how to hit the Brogue Kick in case anyone gets out of line on the race track.

"It goes without question mate, the Brogue Kick. As soon as they step up, you hit them with that Brogue Kick, you know what I mean? They won't stand a bleeding chance... you catch them with that Brogue Kick, it's over," said Sheamus. [3:50 - 4:30]

The Bloodline brutally attacked Sheamus, but he made his triumphant return on SmackDown last week. The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline are set to battle at Survivor Series on November 26th.

Do you think Nashville is a good choice to host WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes