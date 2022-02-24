WWE RAW ratings up following Elimination Chamber

WWE has seen an increase in viewership for its flagship show Monday Night RAW, new reports confirm.

The show saw a considerable drop in its ratings when broadcasted on the SyFy network for two weeks due to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

But, for its latest edition, the red brand returned to the USA Network and saw an appearance from WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and a tag team main event pitting RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Matt Riddle) against Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.

This return to the USA Network seemed to work wonders for the show's ratings, as RAW drew 1.83 million viewers this past Monday, with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is 662,000 viewers.

The rise in viewership was expected, given the change in networks. However, WWE will doubtless be pleased with the impressive 14% rise in viewership and 15% rise in the 18-49 demo.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

1,825,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.51 (662,000)



Highest P18-49 audience for Raw since Oct 4.



More demos & analysis: WWE Raw last night on USA Network:1,825,000 viewersP18-49: 0.51 (662,000)Highest P18-49 audience for Raw since Oct 4.More demos & analysis: patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Raw last night on USA Network:1,825,000 viewersP18-49: 0.51 (662,000)Highest P18-49 audience for Raw since Oct 4.📊 More demos & analysis: patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/LBrb48aGsJ

The build to WrestleMania is usually where the company draws its biggest TV ratings, so the numbers will only grow as the grand event draws nearer.

WWE RAW also saw Edge make a WrestleMania challenge

Another reason fans may have tuned in to Monday night's show is the appearance of Hall of Famer Edge.

On the show, The "Rated R Superstar" took to the ring to talk about his WrestleMania history. Following a passionate promo, he laid down an open challenge to anyone in the locker room.

The term "Phenomenal" was mentioned, which has caused fans to speculate that AJ Styles may be the opponent considered for Edge at WrestleMania. The speculation was fuelled by Styles desperately wanting to face the Hall of Famer per a recent interview.

