Women's Tag Team Championship match announced for WWE Fastlane

WWE has announced a new title match for the Fastlane pay-per-view. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks will team up with 2021 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair to take on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The Boss and The EST of WWE were unsuccessful in their attempt to win the gold at Elimination Chamber, but they will receive another opportunity at Fastlane.

WWE officially made the announcement on its social media platforms, less than a day before this week's episode of SmackDown.

Banks and Belair are scheduled to collide at the Showcase of the Immortals for the SmackDown Women's Championship. As a result, their continuing partnership has left some fans scratching their heads.

WWE might be pairing up the two stars in order to tease dissension ahead of their match at WrestleMania. A loss at Fastlane could cause Banks and Belair to turn on each other heat up their rivalry ahead of WWE's Super Bowl.

Will Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair enter WrestleMania as the WWE Women's Tag Team champions?

Will they?

It seems unlikely that Banks and Belair will be successful in their battle for the tag team gold because they will be opponents at WrestleMania. But there is still a slight chance that WWE could go in that direction.

WWE could recreate history with The Boss and The EST. At WrestleMania 23, WWE Champion John Cena faced Shawn Michaels while the two men held tag team titles together. It's possible that fans could see Banks and Belair follow a similar path.

To be fair, Jax and Baszler have been impressive champions. They won the titles by defeating Charlotte Flair and Asuka, two of the best wrestlers on the WWE roster. Jax and Baszler recently defended the titles against Dakota Kai and Raquel González, so the champions have a lot of momentum heading into Fastlane. Banks and Belair will surely have their work cut out for them at the pay-per-view.