WWE Women's Tag Team Championships change hands on Monday Night RAW

What started off as an odd pairing ends in championship gold for Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley...
Jeremy Bennett
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Sep 21, 2021 09:08 AM IST
News

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships changed hands this week on RAW as Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley ended the 128-day reign of Natalya and Tamina.

During the match, Rhea countered Tamina's interference on the apron and neutralized her with a senton from the ring. Rhea then tagged in and hit Natalya with the Riptide to secure victory for the relatively new tag team.

What started as an odd couple ends in WWE championship gold

Nikki lost her Raw Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. The partnership with Rhea formed two days later on RAW.

The unlikely duo of Nikki and Rhea upset the former Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, on RAW after SummerSlam. After the match, Nikki jumped into Rhea's arms, who had a perplexed look on her face.

In the coming weeks, the duo continued to compete leading up to this week's Women's Tag Team championship match.

In Rhea's career, tonight's win marks her fourth title as she's held the Raw Women's Championship, the NXT Women's Championship, and the NXT UK Women's Championship.

Nikki hadn't held any title until her Money In The Bank cash-in on Charlotte Flair. Tonight's win is her second title in just two months.

What did you think of the title change tonight? Sound off in the comments below!

Kofi Kingston spoke about Big E's historic WWE Championship win to us, which you can check out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
