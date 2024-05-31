WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan stunned by recent Bayley update; sends a message

WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan recently took to social media to send a message after Bayley showed off impressive skills.

Morgan finally dethroned Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event with some unintentional "help" from Dominik Mysterio. The duo locked horns in a rematch on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW in a Steel Cage Match. However, the bout ended in favor of the 29-year-old once again thanks to Dirty Dom.

Following their bout, the WWE Universe was left shocked as Liv Morgan kissed Dominik amid Rhea Ripley's absence from television. Many people have reacted to this incident since Monday, including Bayley, who seemingly reacted by only posting a photo with Morgan.

The Role Model recently took to X/Twitter to upload a video, showcasing her incredible juggling skills. Xavier Woods then retweeted the current WWE Women's Champion's video, saying how amazing it was, which caught Liv Morgan's attention and she was left stunned by Bayley's impressive skills.

"Wow I didn’t know she knew how to juggle," Morgan wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Eric Bischoff believes something is missing in WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan

In a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said that although Liv Morgan was a great in-ring performer, he believed there was something missing in the current Women's World Champion unlike Becky Lynch, who has authentic charisma.

"There's something, there's something for me, and it's not a criticism; it's just my feeling. There's something missing with Liv. I don't know what it is. She's obviously a gorgeous woman. She's in great shape. Her work in the ring is excellent. There's just something missing, and what I feel is missing in Liv exists in spades in Becky. There's just an inherent, natural, authentic charisma. It isn't forced, it isn't a gimmick, it's just something in her."

Rhea Ripley has yet to react to Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's kiss. It will be interesting to see how The Eridactor would retaliate.

