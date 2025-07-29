WWE Women's World Champion Naomi warns Hall of Famer who last appeared three years ago

WWE Women's World Champion Naomi has warned Hall of Famer Brie Bella. The latter's last match was three years ago, when she stepped foot in the ring for the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2022.This week on RAW, Naomi shared the ring with Brie's sister, Nikki Bella, during an Eight-Woman Tag Team Match. Bella teamed up with Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and IYO SKY.On X/Twitter, Naomi shared a photo of her pulling Nikki Bella's hair and putting Brie on notice. The Women's World Champion claimed that she would do the same with Brie Bella if she decided to show up.&quot;And Brie [Bella] I’ll do you the same way when I catch you hahahhahahah #BellaArmy I don’t want to hear yall mouth either @NikkiAndBrie,&quot; wrote Naomi.You can check out Naomi's tweet below:Rikishi wants WWE to put together a celebration for Naomi when she decides to retireNaomi has made it quite clear that she will eventually step away from professional wrestling to focus on her family.Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, her father-in-law and Hall of Famer, Rikishi, stated that WWE should throw a celebration for Naomi once she decides to step away from the business. He said:&quot;My thing is just this — and I'm going to throw it out there. When that time comes, and when it does come and it will come that I can only ask WWE or whoever that's going to put this celebration together, to be able to, you know, respect my daughter's wishes, and that's all I can [ask for]. What she wants is what I want, and everybody's happy.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNaomi won the Women's World Championship at the Evolution Premium Live Event after successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during the main event between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. She will now defend the title against the former champion SKY, and Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam.