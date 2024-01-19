WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley breaks silence after bagging a major award

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has stayed on the top since she defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Recently, she broke her silence and spoke about her major award, where she outranked several top women in the industry.

2023 has been a defining year for Mami as she became the inaugural WWE Women's World Champion and dominated competition on several occasions by remaining undefeated in singles competition. Besides dealing with The Judgment Day, Mami has been creating new records in the promotion.

Today, PWI officials announced that Rhea Ripley has won 'Women of The Year 2023' and defeated several notable names on the list. Later, Mami took to X (Twitter) and addressed her win by throwing a quick comeback at the WWE Universe, who often complained about her lack of in-ring presence. Check it out.

"“RhEa DoEsN’t Do AnYtHiNg”

The Women's World Champion is hoping that Becky Lynch wins the Women's Royal Rumble match. It will be interesting to see which star wins the gimmick match in 2024.

Wrestling veteran praised Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch's segment from WWE RAW

The Road to WrestleMania is often filled with ups and downs as superstars are busy punching their tickets to perform at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Recently, Becky Lynch finally came out and addressed Mami and expressed her desire to face her for the WWE Women's World Championship.

The journey won't be easy as Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber will decide the fate of superstars and champions before WrestleMania. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter heavily praised Mami and the segment which could be the start of their potential match at WrestleMania 40:

"Monday Night RAW, spectacular segment. One of the most interesting segments that I have been transfixed to the TV... One of the things that drew me, and I couldn't get enough of it both visually, conceptually, and verbally... One of the most compelling things I have seen in all of Monday Night RAW in a long time is 'The Man' Becky Lynch and 'The Mami' Rhea Ripley, circling around and around each other as they chatted and finally wound up face to face in very compelling and very convincing chat."

It will be interesting to see if The Man can punch her ticket to the event in a match for the title against the WWE Women's World Champion.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley? Sound off in the comment section below.

