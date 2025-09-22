  • home icon
  WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer receives custom side plates for her title [VIDEO] 

WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer receives custom side plates for her title [VIDEO] 

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 22, 2025 07:46 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer currently competes on WWE RAW [Image credits: WWE Espanol
Stephanie Vaquer currently competes on WWE RAW [Image credits: WWE Espanol's X/Twitter handle]

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer is the new Women's World Champion after Wrestlepalooza on September 20, 2025. La Primera defeated IYO SKY in a hard-hitting battle.

In August 2025, Naomi relinquished her Women's World Championship after announcing that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Jimmy Uso. Following this, WWE announced that Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY will lock horns in a singles match to determine the new winner of the world title at Wrestlepalooza. At the event, both women put on an amazing display of action, but the bout ultimately ended in Vaquer's favor.

WWE Español's official X/Twitter handle recently uploaded a video of Stephanie Vaquer receiving new side plates for her Women's World Championship. In the clip, La Primera can be seen enjoying the moment backstage with her father.

"The Women's World Championship already features the side plates of @Steph_Vaquer," the post read.

Check out the post below:

Stephanie Vaquer revealed she was not a hundred percent going into WWE Wrestlepalooza

During a recent edition of Takedown on SI before Wrestlepalooza, Stephanie Vaquer admitted that she had not been feeling good for the past few weeks.

La Primera added that she couldn't train properly last month, but felt better after returning to TV on last week's RAW and looking at fans' support for her.

"To be honest, the last three weeks I was no good. I was sick. My body [does] not feel like a hundred percent," Vaquer said on Friday. "I feel a little weak. I could not train really good the last month, but when I [was] back last Monday, I really feel the people and I really feel everything and really forget everything about that," she said.

World Wrestling Entertainment's current female roster is filled with several top names, including Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill. It will be interesting to see who will challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship.

