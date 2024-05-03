WWE was worried top heel would be "shot or stabbed" by angry fans; gave him extra security

WWE provided extra security to a top heel after an incident at a house show, due to fear of him being physically harmed.

The late Eddie Guerrero retained his WWE Championship against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania XX in 2004. Immediately after, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) underwent a character change on SmackDown and was quickly pushed as a top heel on the blue brand. He kicked off a feud with Eddie on the road to Judgment Day 2004.

Mere days before the event, JBL attacked Eddie Guerrero at a live event in his hometown. Seconds later, JBL put his hands on Eddie's mom, giving her a heart attack in storyline. Fans in attendance were enraged over what they had just witnessed.

In a recent tweet, JBL revealed that he was given additional security following the incident:

"I had to have extra security everywhere after this, lol. I think WWE was worried I’d be shot or stabbed and wouldn’t make the Staples Center."

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

JBL was an amazing heel back in the day which made fans get absolutely enraged over his actions.

JBL went on to win the WWE Championship from the late Eddie Guerrero

At Judgment Day 2004, JBL defeated Eddie Guerrero via disqualification and thus failed to win the WWE Championship. The duo met again in a Texas Bull Rope match at The Great American Bash 2004. This time around, JBL picked up a big win over Guerrero and won the top title for the first time in his career.

JBL then kicked off a months-long title reign that lasted more than nine months. He survived clashes against some of the Stamford-based promotion's biggest stars, including The Undertaker, the late Eddie Guerrero, Booker T, Kurt Angle, and Big Show. He finally dropped his title to John Cena in one of the main events of WrestleMania 21. JBL is regarded as one of the greatest heels in the history of pro wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback