WWE WrestleMania 39 plans still up in the air - Reports

Plans for several matches are reportedly still up in the air for WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The company's biggest show of the year will air from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The two-night premium live event will take place on April 1st and April 2nd, 2023.

Rumors have already started about who will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the show. Another rumor that has been circulating is that Gunther will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, everything is still on the table for WrestleMania 39. Melzer noted that there are multiple ideas being discussed and that plans for WrestleMania are usually not finalized for another five weeks. So, negotiations with The Rock and other marquee talents will continue for some time.

Bron Breakker claims NXT star can headline WWE WrestleMania

Bron Breakker believes his girlfriend, NXT star Cora Jade, can headline WrestleMania one day.

Breakker is a future star on the main roster, but for now, he is the current NXT Champion. He successfully retained the title by defeating Apollo Crews at Deadline this past Saturday.

Speaking to WWE Deutschland on Instagram, the NXT Champion said that Cora Jade has the potential to be in the main event of WrestleMania one day. He then named several other stars he'd like to wrestle at the biggest event of the year:

"Obviously Cora Jade, I think she has the potential to main event WrestleMania one day for sure," Breakker said. "Other than myself, I would love to battle with a number of guys [at WrestleMania]. Ilja Dragunov, Apollo Crews, Tony D'Angelo." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will likely have many surprises in store for wrestling fans at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see how The Game books WrestleMania 39's card in the months ahead.

