WWE WrestleMania 37 COVID safety rules revealed

WWE has released a list of rules that must be adhered to by all attendees of WrestleMania 37 in the interest of COVID-19 safety.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a set of six specific rules have been passed on to those who will be in attendance at The Grandest Stage of Them All. These rules range from simple instructions regarding the wearing of masks inside the stadium, to the legality of certain circumstances that may arise as a result of attending the event.

Here is the full list:

Masks are required at all times unless you are in your seat eating or drinking

You are not allowed to gather in common areas with people in places like the concourse

All food and drink transactions will be cashless. They will have reverse ATM machines to use if you have cash, you can put the cash into the machine and it will give you a debit card you can use

No bags are allowed in the stadium

You must sign a waiver that holds WWE, Raymond James Stadium, the city of Tampa and everyone else harmless if you catch COVID at the show, even if it is due to the negligence of any of those parties

This waiver is standard across the board these days as has been noted in the Observer for Mania and other events.

With fans set to return to a WWE event for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, those attending will surely be looking to stick to these rules as closely as possible, so they can enjoy WrestleMania to the fullest.

WWE attended the Super Bowl to prepare for WrestleMania COVID safety

Back in February, it was reported that representatives from WWE were in attendance at Raymond James Stadium for the Super Bowl, to take notes on how they could improve COVID safety regulations for WrestleMania 37.

Given the stadium will also be playing host to the Show of Shows, it's understandable why WWE was looking to pick up a few pointers from the globally-recognized football extravaganza.

With the release of these new rules, it seems WWE is doing everything they can to ensure fans are prepared to keep themselves and others as safe as possible at WrestleMania.