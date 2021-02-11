Reports: WWE was present at Super Bowl to improve COVID safety for WrestleMania 37

Representatives from the WWE were present in Tampa Bay, Florida for the Super Bowl last Sunday, to help the company improve its COVID safety standards for WrestleMania 37, according to reports.

The WrestleVotes Twitter account, which regularly posts news and leaks from within the pro wrestling industry, recently put out a post saying that a "source" had confirmed WWE was in the area for the Super Bowl gathering "further information" with regards to WrestleMania safety. The precise nature of the safety standards are also reportedly responsible for the delay in the release of tickets for WWE's biggest event of the year.

Here is what the post said in its entirety:

"Source says WWE had a few representatives around the Tampa Bay area for last weekend Super Bowl. They were gathering further information on how WWE can best pull off WrestleMania safety. Hence the delay on ticket sales. The event planning & details need to be as precise as ever."

Source says WWE had a few representatives around the Tampa Bay area for last weekend Super Bowl. They were gathering further information on how WWE can best pull off WrestleMania safety. Hence the delay on ticket sales. The event planning & details need to be as precise as ever. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 11, 2021

If WWE are looking to learn more about the various ways different safety standards can be implicated to help make this year's WrestleMania a successful and safe event, they chose the best example to draw from in the Super Bowl.

The American Football extravaganza was held in Raymond James Stadium - the same stadium that will play host to WrestleMania 37.

WWE considering using cardboard cutouts in audience of WrestleMania 37

Feels like a Super Bowl. Cutouts fill in empty seats, plenty of noise and energy. pic.twitter.com/rVBn2lw5UY — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) February 7, 2021

Until last Sunday's Super Bowl, WWE had reportedly been against filling the empty seats in the stadium with cardboard cutouts. However, after the success of the Super Bowl and the positive response the look and feel of the event experienced online, WWE has apparently changed their tune on the subject.

Advertisement

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is now fully considering the possibility of cardboard cutouts in the stands of the Raymond James Stadium:

"Good news! Text from a source just now saying WWE will 100% discuss having the cutouts again. Says “it’s beyond dumb to not, RJS looked wonderful for what it was”"