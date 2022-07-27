WWE WrestleMania 40: Stephanie McMahon makes a huge announcement

Stephanie McMahon recently took to social media to make a historic announcement regarding WrestleMania 40 which is scheduled to take place in 2024.

The brand-new Co-CEO of WWE shared the news and added that The Show of Shows is coming back to Philadelphia for the first time in 25 years. Lincoln Financial Field is set to host the show on April 6 and 7, 2024.

"After a long 25 years, WrestleMania is coming back to the City of Brotherly Love - only this time at @LFFStadium over 2 nights, April 6 & 7, 2024! #WrestleMania40," wrote Stephanie on Twitter.

The last time The Showcase of Immortals was held in Philadelphia was on March 28, 1999 at the First Union Center.

WrestleMania has been taking place for two nights since WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Since then, the two nights of 'Mania have benefited WWE financially.

Stephanie McMahon was recently unveiled as the co-CEO of the company along with Nick Khan after her father Vince McMahon shockingly announced his retirement from pro wrestling.

No matches have been announced for The Show of Shows yet, but it is sure to get the WWE Universe hyped.

