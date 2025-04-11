WWE WrestleMania 41: Major update

WrestleMania 41 is just a few weeks away and it is set to be a legendary show. The PLE will feature two nights filled with breathtaking action including John Cena's final 'Mania match. However, fans might have to cancel all their weekend plans to watch the show as it has been listed for nine hours on Peacock.

Ad

The Show of Shows is only a few days away with matches like four World Title matches, the Fatal 4-Way Intercontinental Championship bout, and a lot more on the card. The event will air live from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19th and April 20th.

According to Peacock's listings, the kickoff show is going to begin at 4 PM EST on Night 1. The main show will begin at 7 PM EST kicking off the series of announced matches. The PLE has been listed for a total of nine hours on Peacock most probably including the post-show press conference.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

This will be the second time The Showcase of the Immortals will have such a long run-time, with the first one being WrestleMania 35. It will be interesting to see how fans react to this year's 'Mania being nine hours long.

Bronson Reed teases a surprise WrestleMania return

Big Bronson Reed has been absent from WWE programming ever since he got injured during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series last year. He injured his leg while jumping off the top of the steel cage during the match.

Ad

Reed missed the Royal Rumble match and even RAW's Netflix debut due to his injury. However, we might get to see him back in the ring soon. The former North American Champion shared a cryptic post on his Instagram, hinting towards his surprise return.

"Expect me," wrote Reed on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

Bronson Reed had a great 2024 feuding with the likes of Seth Rollins and The OG Bloodline. It'll be great to have him back on Monday Night RAW if he does return at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More