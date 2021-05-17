Aalyah Mysterio reacts to her family's monumental victory at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

At WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Rey and Dominik Mysterio fought The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) in a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match. For the first half of this bout, Rey Mysterio wrestled the opposition alone, thanks to Roode and Ziggler's backstage attack on Dominik during the kickoff show.

Dominik eventually entered the fray to even the odds. As a result, the Mysterio clan became the first-ever father-son duo to win the tag team championships in WWE.

Fans and critics alike have reacted to their monumental victory all across social media. Rey's daughter, Aalyah, also posted an Instagram story, reacting to her father and brother's recent accomplishment. You can check out the screenshot of Aalyah Mysterio's Instagram story below:

Aalyah is proud of Rey and Dominik Mysterio's SmackDown Tag Team Championship victory.

In the Instagram clip embedded above, Rey Mysterio commented on their significant triumph at WrestleMania Backlash:

"This is it. This was the moment," Rey Mysterio said. "It was bound to happen sooner or later. It happened tonight. The first-ever in WWE history - father and son SmackDown Tag Team Champions. I can't believe it."

Although The Dirty Dawgs could advocate for a SmackDown Tag Team Championship rematch, Rey and Dominik Mysterio will likely hold on to the titles for a while.

Aalyah Mysterio took part in a major WWE storyline last year

The Mysterio family was involved in a lengthy angle with Murphy and Seth Rollins last year. In addition to Rey and Dominik Mysterio, the feud also featured Aalyah and her mother.

Over the course of this storyline, Murphy got involved in a romantic angle with Aalyah Mysterio, which created a lot of buzz among the WWE Universe. He even switched sides and became a babyface, as Rollins lost the battle in the long run.

However, Murphy and The Mysterio family's alliance was soon dropped. All the parties involved moved in different directions on the Road to WrestleMania 37.

What are your thoughts on Rey and Dominik Mysterio's impressive victory at WrestleMania Backlash? Sound off in the comments section below.