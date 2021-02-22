"I just gotta go" - WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recalls being called to train with a Japanese wrestling star

Even outside of WWE, Sasha Banks is considered to be a genuine superstar in the industry. She is an iconic figure in women's wrestling. In a recent interview, she discussed her experience training with another legend, Meiko Satomura during her break from WWE.

Satomura and Sasha Banks are both renowned women's wrestlers. Banks is a six-time world champion on WWE's main roster, and Sports Illustrated named her the 2020 Wrestler of the Year. Satomura has starred all over the world, and she has won world championships with several promotions.

In an appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Banks discussed her conversation with Japanese wrestling legend Meiko Satomura. The Boss revealed why she went to Japan and trained with her.

"Before WWE, my biggest dream was to be in Japan, but WWE called me first. So when I took my little break, I was like, I am gonna do everything that makes me happy, and I missed wrestling so much. I was like, I'm gonna go to Japan. I sent a little DM to [Meiko] Satomura, I'm like 'Can I train with you?' and she goes 'Yeah, when?', I go 'Maybe next week', 'Yeah Sure', I go 'Okay!'. I'm like I just gotta go just for my own soul and just be brave 'cause I wasn't even sure what WWE was gonna say about it. But I was just like, it was for me, I had to do it for me."

Banks trained with Satomura for a while. She even posted some pictures on her Instagram account with fellow wrestling stars from Japan. Satomura was recently signed by WWE to the NXT UK brand.

Banks took a break from WWE in 2019 after WrestleMania 35. Banks expressed her wishes of leaving WWE to Vince McMahon, but he said "no." After she took some time off, Banks returned to WWE and claimed her spot as one of the top stars in the company.

Sasha Banks could have a prominent role on the road to WrestleMania

Sasha Banks with the SmackDown Women's Championship

Banks is currently the SmackDown Women's Champion. She won the title from Bayley at Hell in a Cell last year. The Boss is set to head into WrestleMania holding the title, and one potential challenger has emerged.

Bianca Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble last month, so she can challenge the champion of her choosing. Given their recent interactions on SmackDown, it seems possible that fans will see Belair face Banks at WrestleMania.

But first, The Boss and The EST will join forces to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Banks and Belair will face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at WWE Elimination Chamber.