WWE writer gets major credit for Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House

The Firefly Fun House segments have featured some of Bray Wyatt's best creative pursuits in WWE. His on-screen alter-ego, The Fiend, is shrouded in mystery, and so are a few major aspects of the Monday Night RAW Superstar's creative process.

Special makeup artist Jason Baker has consistently worked with Bray Wyatt and WWE on various occasions. Baker recently spoke to Adam Barnard of Foundation Radio about several topics, including a few behind-the-scenes details regarding the Firefly Fun House.

During the chat, he specifically highlighted WWE writer Nick Manfredini, who is apparently the "unsung hero" of the Firefly Fun House.

"One of the people that never gets enough credit with all of this is Nick Manfredini," said Jason Baker. "He's one of the writers for WWE. He's a f***ing genius. Nick never gives himself enough credit. Bray and I are always trying to mention him at any time."

"Nick is definitely the unsung hero of the Firefly Fun House." Baker continued, "He was the third person that was bringing ideas. So it was me, Nick, and Bray, just bouncing ideas off of each other. We did the mask. We came up with the idea for the lantern and the puppets and everything."

Before the WWE Universe got to witness the Firefly Fun House segments in 2019, sketch artist Kyle Scarborough did some concept art for Bray Wyatt, which was brought to life by Jason Baker's team for on-screen purposes.

From concept to reality.

From the day I was asked to design @WWEBrayWyatt's mask to the work @bakingjason and his team put in not only the mask but the puppets and film work, I've been in awe.

We're not finished.@THETomSavini#WWE #RAW #braywyatt #FireFlyFunHouse #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/VLnXBCmYvb — Kyle A. Scarborough (@ScarboroughTWTC) May 14, 2019

While the entire Firefly Fun House saga wouldn't have been possible without Wyatt's creativity, the behind-the-scenes efforts truly elevated his act from a production standpoint.

Bray Wyatt was recently spotted outside of WWE

The mastermind behind The Fiend hasn't appeared on Monday Night RAW since April 2021. With live crowds being a part of WWE events once again, many are wondering when exactly he will return to television.

Outside the company, Bray Wyatt was spotted by a fan not too long ago. He appears to be in great shape!

Wow, Bray Wyatt is in the shape of his life. pic.twitter.com/162Dsj5ivu — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FoIIows) July 28, 2021

Bray Wyatt with the fan

Wyatt sent a heartfelt message to WWE fans earlier this month, stating that he misses them at the moment.

