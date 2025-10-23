WWE writer made Michelle McCool cry once because of one big mistake, explains Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Michelle McCool was one of the biggest female stars in the WWE during her time. In her initial run with the promotion, which ended in 2011, the 45-year-old became one of the most successful stars in the division, winning the Women's Championship and the Divas Championship twice each.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently stated that a former WWE writer was responsible for making McCool cry after making a major blunder. Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr worked as a writer for the Stamford-based promotion between 2008 and 2009, and one of his proposed stories to McCool made her cry.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy said that Freddie went about pitching the story the wrong way, something Prinze Jr admitted himself. Teddy said that if Freddie had explained that it's business, then McCool would've understood.

"Freddie Prinze went about it the wrong way. That's not how you go up to the talent and tell them that you want them to, if they got the title, you're dropping the title tonight. You got to pull them off, talk to them, and explain to them why we're taking the title off of you tonight. You don't even have to go through the thing of, well, we're putting it on so-and-so, so we can get her up. That don't mean nothing. You know, just explain why we're taking it from you. It's all about doing business. And Michelle McCool knows how to do business because she's with the man that's been doing business for over 50 years," Long said.

After announcing her retirement from the ring, McCool made her return to wrestling during the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble in 2018. She made a further two appearances at the 2022 and 2023 events as well, and was most recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

