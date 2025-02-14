WWE legend congratulates Michelle McCool on Hall of Fame induction

A WWE legend congratulated Michelle McCool on her upcoming induction into the Hall of Fame. The veteran will also be part of the WWE LFG series on A&E Network premiering this Sunday night.

Former WWE Superstars The Undertaker and Michelle McCool are married in real life, and the couple stopped by ESPN today to promote the upcoming series. Triple H made a surprise appearance and announced that McCool would be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page heard the news and had something to say about it.

Page took to his Instagram account to react to the news and sent a heartfelt message to McCool. He congratulated her on the incredible achievement and noted that she had helped pave the way for the female stars of today.

"Looking back, what a hell of a career she had. Michelle was truly one of the women who paved the way for the women’s wrestling we enjoy today! I am so happy for you girl 💎 Congratulations," he wrote.

You can check out his post below:

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels surprised Triple H last month and announced that The King of Kings would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year in his individual capacity.

Triple H congratulates Michelle McCool on WWE Hall of Fame induction

Triple H sent a message on social media after he revealed that Michelle McCool would be honored at this year's Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Michelle McCool is a four-time champion in the Stamford-based promotion and accomplished a lot during her wrestling career. She has not competed in a match since the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2023. The Game took to X (fka Twitter) following the announcement and congratulated her as seen in his post below.

"A career dedicated to breaking down barriers and making every performance #Flawless. Michelle’s accomplishments inside and outside of the ring solidified her status as a legend to @WWE fans globally. Congratulations to the newest member of the #WWEHOF," wrote Triple H.

Michelle McCool was also part of a popular tag team with Layla known as LayCool back in the day. It will be interesting to see if any other major stars are inducted into the company's Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

