Triple H congratulates WWE legend after announcing she will be part of the 2025 Hall of Fame

By Kaushik Das
Modified Feb 14, 2025 16:33 GMT
WWE CCO Triple H [Image Credits: WWE.com]
WWE CCO Triple H [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Triple H has shared a heartwarming message after revealing the newest member of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame. It was an emotional moment for the star involved.

Michelle McCool was one of the most prominent female stars in the sports entertainment juggernaut during her time. She won the WWE Women's Championship and the Divas Title twice. Triple H recently appeared on ESPN's Get Up, announcing that McCool will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

The Game took to X (fka Twitter) to heap praise on the 45-year-old legend's career, terming it "flawless." He then congratulated McCool on the big achievement.

"A career dedicated to breaking down barriers and making every performance #Flawless. Michelle’s accomplishments inside and outside of the ring solidified her status as a legend to fans globally. Congratulations to the newest member of the #WWEHOF!" wrote Triple H.

The 2025 Hall of Fame is shaping up to be a packed one, with the additions of Triple H and Michelle McCool. It will be interesting which other names are included in the coming weeks. The ceremony will take place in Las Vegas, ahead of WrestleMania 41.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to congratulate Michelle McCool on her upcoming Hall of Fame induction.

Edited by Arsh Das
Edition:
English
हिन्दी