Wyatt Family members, real-life Bloodline stars, and more pen emotional messages on the anniversary of WWE legend Bray Wyatt's passing

Several current and former WWE personalities, including The Wyatt Family members and real-life Bloodline stars, recently sent emotional messages about the late great Bray Wyatt. The star passed away one year back, on 24th August 2023.

After becoming the leader of The Wyatt Family in 2012, Bray got the opportunity to showcase his immense talent in front of the whole world. He was one of the greatest minds in the pro wrestling world and gave fans some of the best storylines and characters including The Fiend. However, the star unfortunately passed away last year at the age of 36 due to a heart attack.

Bray Wyatt's partner JoJo Offerman recently took to Instagram to post a heartbreaking message on the anniversary of Bray's passing.

Trending

Check out her Instagram post below:

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Several current and former WWE personalities recently commented on JoJo Offerman's heartwrenching post, including Santino Marella, Brandi Rhodes, Matt Hardy, Raquel Rodriguez, real-life Bloodline member Naomi, Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Saraya, Adam Pearce and more.

Check out screenshots of stars' comments on JoJo Offerman's Instagram post below:

Screenshot of stars' reactions to JoJo Offerman's post [Image credits: Offerman's Instagram]

The Wyatt Family members, including Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan, also posted emotional messages on the anniversary of Bray Wyatt's passing. Meanwhile, another real-life Bloodline member, Nia Jax, penned a heartbreaking message on her Instagram Story.

Check out screenshots of their messages below:

Screenshots of Braun Strowman, Erick Rowan, and Nia Jax's messages [Image credits: Stars' Instagram handles]

Bray Wyatt's legacy is being carried forward by his brother Bo Dallas in WWE

Bo Dallas, better known as Uncle Howdy on WWE television, is doing a tremendous job in carrying forward his brother Bray Wyatt's legacy. Dallas alongside Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy were introduced as The Wyatt Sicks in June 2024.

The fearsome stable made their horrifying debut on an episode of Monday Night RAW and has since managed to pay tribute to Bray's character on several occasions.

Bo Dallas is all set to make his singles in-ring debut as Uncle Howdy against Chad Gable on next week's edition of the red brand. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.