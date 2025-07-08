Wyatt Sicks member breaks character during WWE RAW; makes huge reveal

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 08, 2025 01:57 GMT
Wyatt Sicks
Wyatt Sicks have been a dominant faction on SmackDown (source: WWE.com)

A Wyatt Sicks member has broken his character during WWE RAW. He has made a huge announcement.

When Wyatt Sicks debuted last year on RAW, they captured everyone's attention. The group consisting of Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Joe Gacy has sent chills down the spine of the WWE roster with their antics in the ring. Since then, the group has moved to SmackDown.

While they were absent for months on the blue brand, the group led by Uncle Howdy made its return a few weeks ago and put the tag team division on notice. They have terrorized the entire tag team division, making it clear that they are after the tag team titles. However, one of their members has now broken character to make a huge reveal.

Tonight, during RAW, Dexter Lumis took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with his action figure. He captioned the post as follows:

"I Live."

Check out his post here:

It will be interesting to see if the stable will be able to win the WWE Tag Team Championship from Street Profits on the blue brand.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Angana Roy
