Wyatt Sicks member breaks character during WWE RAW; makes huge reveal

A Wyatt Sicks member has broken his character during WWE RAW. He has made a huge announcement.

When Wyatt Sicks debuted last year on RAW, they captured everyone's attention. The group consisting of Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Joe Gacy has sent chills down the spine of the WWE roster with their antics in the ring. Since then, the group has moved to SmackDown.

While they were absent for months on the blue brand, the group led by Uncle Howdy made its return a few weeks ago and put the tag team division on notice. They have terrorized the entire tag team division, making it clear that they are after the tag team titles. However, one of their members has now broken character to make a huge reveal.

Tonight, during RAW, Dexter Lumis took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with his action figure. He captioned the post as follows:

"I Live."

Check out his post here:

It will be interesting to see if the stable will be able to win the WWE Tag Team Championship from Street Profits on the blue brand.

