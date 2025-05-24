Wyatt Sicks member Joe Gacy sends 3-word message after shocking WWE SmackDown return

The Wyatt Sicks finally made their electrifying return to WWE television on this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The fearsome faction's member, Joe Gacy, recently took to social media to send a three-word message.

Ad

Bo Dallas' stable last competed on WWE television in December 2024. After being absent for months, they finally returned to the company's weekly programming on this week's SmackDown. The Wyatt Sicks showed up during the show's main event between The Street Profits and Fraxiom for the Tag Team Championship. The bout ended in a no-contest after Dallas' teammates attacked everyone.

Joe Gacy recently took to X (fka Twitter) to upload a photo of his stable from SmackDown. In his post's caption, Gacy sent a three-word message, writing that it had been way too long since The Wyatt Sicks appeared on TV.

Ad

Trending

"Been too long," he wrote.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former WWE writer is not happy with The Wyatt Sicks' booking

After The Wyatt Sicks returned to WWE TV on SmackDown, Bo Dallas paid tribute to the late great Bray Wyatt by kneeling down in front of a cake and shouting, "My life for you."

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling BroDown, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that the Triple H-led creative team shouldn't have made The Wyatt Sicks disappear from television; instead, they should have planned things for the group leading up to the late great Bray Wyatt's birthday.

Ad

"I know today was Bray's birthday, and if they're gonna do that, that's fine. But Mac, we talk about this all the time. Build up to it. You knew when Bray's birthday was. You knew a year ago when Bray's birthday was. If that's what you're going to do, then build up to it and make something out of that. Don't just have them appear out of the darkness," Russo said.

Ad

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Wyatt Sicks going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More