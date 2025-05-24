Huge blunder with the Wyatt Sicks' emotional WWE return on SmackDown; Veteran blasts Triple H (Exclusive)

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a huge return. The Uncle Howdy-led Wyatt Sicks returned to weekly programming after months and decimated the tag team division of the roster. The stable showed up during the main event of the show, disrupting the match and causing chaos.

The main event saw Fraxiom take on The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Just when it looked like Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were heading toward victory, the lights went off, and when they came back on, Uncle Howdy was in the ring, flanked by his stablemates.

Their return was particularly interesting, as it came on what would've been the late Bray Wyatt's 38th birthday. The return was a touching tribute to Wyatt's legacy. Speaking about it on the latest edition of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE writer Vince Russo seemed unhappy with the lack of build-up by the Triple H-led creative team ahead of the faction's return.

"I know today was Bray's birthday, and if they're gonna do that, that's fine. But Mac, we talk about this all the time. Build up to it. You knew when Bray's birthday was. You knew a year ago when Bray's birthday was. If that's what you're going to do, then build up to it and make something out of that. Don't just have them appear out of the darkness," Russo said. [From 51:30 onwards]

The Wyatt Sicks members returned after a lengthy time off-screen, and it'll be interesting to see which direction they go in. Whether the group will align with either Alexa Bliss or Aleister Black, as fans have been speculating, or whether they'll go for the WWE Tag Team Title, it's sure to keep fans hooked.

