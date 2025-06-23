Wyatt Sicks member posts photo with Brodie Lee's son, calls him "future great"

A member of The Wyatt Sicks recently shared a heartfelt photo with Brodie Lee's son. Erick Redbeard, aka Erick Rowan, boldly called him a "future great."

It has been about five years since Brodie Lee's untimely passing. Lee's former stablemate Erick Rowan is currently signed to WWE and is a member of The Wyatt Sicks on the SmackDown brand.

Erick Rowan recently shared a picture on Instagram with Brodie, Lee's son. He wrote the following in the caption of the photo:

"Spent some time with my favorite future great!"

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

Trending

The Wyatt Sicks member once talked about losing Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt

About three years after Brodie Lee's passing, Bray Wyatt died in his sleep from a heart attack, leaving the wrestling world in shock and mourning.

Later that year, Erick Rowan appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and opened up about the loss of Wyatt and Lee.

"And it's one of those things that, you know, when you experience loss, it's like, you don't know how to react, then I still don't know how to react. And no matter what I do, I always feel, you know, them with me. And wrestling's worse, I think, because when I'm in the ring, I spent so much time with them that when I do any show lately, it's constantly reminded, either by just popping myself in the ring by doing a move and thinking of somebody yelling in the corner at me and laughing or the crowd, reminding me it's just one of those things. And keeping busy is, you know, my key, to just kind of moving on and, you know, concentrating on my family and myself." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Fans haven't been happy with the booking of The Wyatt Sicks on WWE TV for a while now. Rowan himself hasn't wrestled since a live event outing back in December 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More