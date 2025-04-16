Wyatt Sicks member seemingly reveals WWE return date

A member of The Wyatt Sicks appears to have revealed when the mysterious faction will finally return to WWE programming. The group has yet to make an appearance in 2025.

Joe Gacy took to his Instagram account to share a massive return tease. He posted a picture of himself that he had shared last year. However, this time around, the image is edited to have a monochromatic effect. He also used a pen brush edit all over his face to seemingly depict that he has no longer been the same since joining forces with Uncle Howdy.

The 37-year-old wrote '18' in the caption to seemingly reveal the date of the highly awaited return. April 18, the night before WrestleMania 41, will see the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas host the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It could be the perfect stage for The Wyatt Sicks' debut on the blue brand.

"18," wrote Joe Gacy.

You can check out the Instagram post he shared last year by clicking here.

WWE legend believes former champion will join The Wyatt Sicks

WWE has dropped several teases hinting at Alexa Bliss potentially joining The Wyatt Sicks. Wrestling veteran Matt Hardy expects the wrestling promotion to eventually go ahead with the move.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Tag Team Champion pointed out that The Goddess was closely tied to Bray Wyatt, and she also paid tribute to the late WWE Superstar on her return at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Hardy believes that Bliss should join forces with the Wyatts.

"I mean, in so many ways, it feels correct. It feels like the right thing to do. I know she came out and had The Fiend tease that said 'FRIEND[S] 4 EVER,' 'FIEND 4 EVER,' the little writing on the jacket. I mean, she's just so closely tied to Bray. I feel like if they're gonna tease that even with her coming out and acknowledging Bray and The Fiend, I almost feel like that is the direction they're probably gonna go in, and I almost feel like it's the direction they should go in," he opined. [From 37:29 to 38:01]

You can check out the following video for Matt Hardy's comments:

Alexa Bliss' last WWE appearance saw her compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. It will be interesting to see when she does make her return.

