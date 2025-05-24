Wyatt Sicks member sends emotional message to Bray Wyatt following WWE SmackDown return

The wait is finally over. The Wyatt Sicks finally made their much-anticipated WWE return during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown in the jaw-dropping main event and attacked several superstars. Following their iconic return, a member of the faction has sent an emotional message to the late Bray Wyatt on social media.
Wyatt Sicks had been absent from WWE television this year entirely after being drafted to SmackDown amid the inaugural transfer window. The fearsome faction attacked Fraxiom, DIY, and Street Profits last night. Nikki Cross took Candice LeRae out in a vicious display. The show went off-air with Uncle Howdy blowing candles on a cake, paying tribute to the late Bray Wyatt on his birthday, where he was supposed to turn 38.
Following their sensational return, the only female member of Wyatt Sicks, Nikki Cross, broke character and sent an emotional message to Bray Wyatt, posting their picture with cake and writing, “Happy Birthday, Bray.”
Uncle Howdy’s message to Bray Wyatt after Wyatt Sicks returned on SmackDown
Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) is the real-life brother of late Bray Wyatt, and since the former champion left the world, Howdy has vowed that he would carry his brother’s legacy forward in WWE.
With his spectacular return on Friday Night SmackDown this week, ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend, it appears Howdy will stay true to his word as the fearsome faction garnered massive reaction from the live crowd.
While blowing the candles on the cake alongside his entire Wyatt Sicks family, Dallas sent a four-word message to his late brother on account of his birthday, saying, “My life for you.”
Given the raucous response they received, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for The Wyatt Sicks after their blockbuster return on Friday Night SmackDown.