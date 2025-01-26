Wyatt Sicks member shares cryptic message following recent roster move

A member of The Wyatt Sicks shared a cryptic message on social media ahead of WWE RAW. The faction used to be on the red brand but has recently transferred to SmackDown.

The company introduced the Transfer Window last year, allowing stars to switch brands ahead of the WWE Draft. Uncle Howdy's faction was involved in a rivalry with The Final Testament and The Miz before moving to the blue brand. A member of the stable Joe Gacy took to his Instagram story today to share a cryptic new video, and you can check it out by clicking here.

The Wyatt Sicks member shared a cryptic update today. [Image credit: Screenshot of Joe Gacy's Instagram story]

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis had asked The Miz to appear on WWE SmackDown this past Friday night. Aldis informed the veteran that he had been transferred to the blue brand, and the A-Lister flipped out because he thought he was done with The Wyatt Sicks.

Later on the show, The Miz attempted to form an alliance with A-Town Down Under, but Nick Aldis informed the former WWE Tag Team Champions that they had been transferred to RAW.

Former WWE writer claims Triple H was forced to put The Wyatt Sicks on TV

Former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo suggested that Triple H didn't want to put The Wyatt Sicks on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo criticized the company's creative team and claimed that they didn't understand what they were doing. The veteran added that Triple H may not have wanted to put the faction on television, but at least The Game could say that he tried if it didn't work out.

"If you couldn't get this over with Bray Wyatt, you are not gonna get this over with Bo. And it has nothing to do with Bray and Bo. It has to do with the creative team they are working with that doesn't have the intellect to understand what they are trying to do. So I think Triple H was put in a position where he couldn't say no, but he wanted to be able to say, 'Ah, we tried. We tried, and it didn't work, Bo. Look what happened, we tried.' Ya bro, it didn't work because you guys effed it up," Russo said.

Check out his comments in the video below:

Uncle Howdy's faction debuted with a lot of fanfare last year, but the faction has lost a lot of momentum. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for The Wyatt Sicks moving forward on Smackdown.

