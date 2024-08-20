Wyatt Sicks member shares cryptic update following WWE RAW

A member of the Wyatt Sicks shared a cryptic message following the mysterious faction's appearance on the latest edition of WWE RAW. The name in question is Abby The Witch, aka Nikki Cross.

The Wyatt Sicks continued their rivalry with American Made this week on Monday Night RAW. The Uncle Howdy-led faction interrupted a singles match between Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri and American Made's newest recruit, Ivy Nile. It ended with the mysterious group standing tall, setting up a singles contest between Chad Gable and Howdy for next week.

Nikki Cross took to her Instagram account earlier today to share a message following the Wyatt Sick's show of dominance. She posted a picture of the entire faction posing over Chad Gable. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion penned a cryptic message in the caption.

"⭕️🎩🐦‍⬛ You can throw me away. When things break, things shatter. Keep it written on my face The little details matter," she wrote.

Check out Nikki Cross' Instagram post below:

Former WWE champion explains why he will not join the Wyatt Sicks

In a sit-down conversation with Uncle Howdy, an emotional Bo Dallas talked about his late brother Bray Wyatt. He added that the Wyatt Sicks want to carry forward the former Universal Champion's legacy. However, Wyatt's former stablemate and a close friend claimed he would never join the group.

During his recent appearance on The Ringer, Braun Strowman pointed out he was trying to distance himself from the Wyatt Sicks. The Monster Among Men added he feared the group could bring out the monster he had been hiding inside to ensure the safety of others around him and his own.

"They’re fu**ing terrifying. There’s no other way to put it. I’ve said this a couple of times in interviews. I’m purposely trying to stay as far away as I can right now because that part of me I work really hard to put away. There’s a monster instead of this monster, and I feel him rattle his cage because there’s something about them that I can feel myself wanting to be pulled. I’m fighting it. I don’t want to go there. I don’t want to let him back out. If they’re able to pull it back out of me, I fear for myself. I fear for anything that’s around me. I’m not a good person when it comes out, and I’m very good at doing bad things to people," Braun Strowman said. [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the entire podcast below:

Braun Strowman is scheduled to face Big Bronson Reed next week on WWE RAW. The former Universal Champion rushed to the ring to save The Miz from a post-match assault by Reed this week. It remains to be seen if he can put an end to the former NXT North American Champion's recent dominance.

