Wyatt Sicks member teases return amid WWE hiatus

A member of The Wyatt Sicks has shared a tease, hinting at a return amid the faction's absence from WWE programming. The mysterious group has yet to make an appearance in 2025.

Uncle Howdy's stablemates portray different characters from Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse. Joe Gacy recently posted a picture of Huskus the Pig Boy, the character he portrays.

You can check out Joe Gacy's Instagram update:

The Wyatt Sicks were transferred to SmackDown as a part of the Transfer Window. The shocking move has left the mysterious faction and their arch-rivals, The Final Testament, on different promotions.

WWE analyst believes popular star would be an excellent addition to The Wyatt Sicks

WWE analyst Sam Roberts is supportive of Alexa Bliss joining the Uncle Howdy-led group. Given her history with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy, wrestling fans used to speculate about her addition to the mysterious faction even during her absence from the wrestling promotion.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts noted he liked the idea of Alexa Bliss joining Howdy's stable. He suggested The Five Feet of Fury be the "de facto leader" of the group so no one would dare mess with her.

"I kind of like the idea of Alexa Bliss being a representative of The Wyatt Sicks, who's kind of always there. You know, almost like a de facto leader of the group. The idea that Alexa [Bliss] is a show-to-show competitor, and we know she's a representative, but you can't push her too far because if you do, The Wyatt Sicks will appear," Roberts said. [From 46:32 to 47:00]

You can check out Sam Roberts' comments in the video below:

Alexa Bliss returned to the WWE last Saturday after two years of absence. She came out to a thunderous pop to enter the women's Royal Rumble match at #21. Unfortunately, she could not effect an elimination despite being in the match for over 11 minutes. Bliss was eliminated from the contest by Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

Alexa Bliss has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with WWE. It will be intriguing to see what plans the Stamford-based company has for the former WWE RAW Women's Champion.

Will Alexa Bliss join forces with Uncle Howdy? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

