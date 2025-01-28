Wyatt Sicks members drop cryptic tease amid WWE hiatus

Two members of the Wyatt Sicks shared cryptic teases on social media following the latest edition of WWE RAW. The mysterious faction has yet to feature on a show in 2025.

The Uncle Howdy-led faction was transferred to Friday Night SmackDown amid the Transfer Window. However, there has been no update about the stable's debut on the blue brand. Earlier today, Nikki Cross (Abby the Witch) posted a picture of herself, teasing her much-awaited return to programming.

You can check out Nikki Cross' Instagram post below:

A few moments later, Nikki's stablemate Joe Gacy (Huskus the Pig Boy) took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of the Wyatt Sicks standing inside the squared circle.

You can check out Gacy's Instagram Story by clicking here or in the picture below:

The Wyatt Sicks on Monday Night RAW [Picture Courtesy: Joe Gacy's Instagram Story]

Before their transfer to the blue brand, The Wyatts were involved in an intense rivalry with The Final Testament and The Miz. The faction led by Karrion Kross handed the mysterious group their first-ever defeat when the two-time NXT Champion pinned Uncle Howdy in an Eight-Man Tag Team match on the December 9 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Former WWE writer makes an interesting claim regarding The Wyatt Sicks

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo suggested WWE Head of Creative Triple H might have unwillingly put the Wyatt Sicks on television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws last year, Russo claimed the faction was less likely to succeed due to the creative team's lack of intellect. The 64-year-old added that Triple H might have been put in such a position that he could not say no to having the Uncle Howdy-led group appear on television.

"If you couldn't get this over with Bray Wyatt, you are not gonna get this over with Bo [Dallas]. And it has nothing to do with Bray and Bo. It has to do with the creative team they are working with that doesn't have the intellect to understand what they are trying to do. So I think Triple H was put in a position where he couldn't say no, but he wanted to be able to say, 'Ah, we tried. We tried, and it didn't work, Bo. Look what happened, we tried.' Ya bro, it didn't work because you guys effed it up," he said. [From 6:00 onwards]

You can out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see when the Wyatt Sicks debut on SmackDown and who they feud with.

