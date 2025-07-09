Wyatt Sicks share cryptic messages ahead of SmackDown; fire shots at current champions

The Wyatt Sicks faction has shared a set of cryptic messages on social media heading into the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown. The mysterious group fired shots at WWE Tag Team Champions Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits in one of those ahead of the scheduled tag team title match this Friday.

The blue brand's tag team division currently stands united against Uncle Howdy and his mates. Last week, the group wrestled an unusual team featuring Street Profits' Montez Ford, Motor City Machine Guns' Chris Sabin, #DIY's Johnny Gargano, and Los Garza's Berto in an eight-man tag team match. Erick Rowan pinned Sabin to win the bout for his team after Gargano refused to get tagged in, leaving Detroit's Finest stranded in a vulnerable position.

Earlier today, The Wyatt Sicks took to X to share a link to a Google Drive with six files. Each file has a specific encrypted message. One of the text files contains a message written in binary code mocking the Street Profits. It translates to:

"The irony of calling yourselves Profits, yet you cannot see that gold is the only thing holding you together."

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Wrestling veteran calls out WWE's creative team over The Wyatt Sicks' booking

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently criticized the Triple H-led creative team while sharing his honest opinion on The Wyatt Sicks' booking.

On an earlier episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown with host Mac Davis, the former WWE manager pointed out that the Stamford-based promotion has been inconsistent with the faction's booking. He noted that the creative team did a few things with Howdy and Co. before the stable went missing out of nowhere. Mantell added that consequently, it was difficult for the promotion to get the group over with fans.

"That's another team they got that they've done something with, [and] then they disappear for a month, two months, [or] three months. Then they come back, and they do something else with them. Then they disappear. So, for the long term, trying to get them over the long term, they have failed at their job, the creative team. Anything that you do with The Wyatt Sicks right now is an exercise in futility," he said.

You can check out Dutch Mantell's comments in the video below:

It remains to be seen what plans the wrestling promotion has in store for the Uncle Howdy-led mysterious faction.

